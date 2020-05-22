Hoboken announces expanded composting drop-off locations for residents

Source Nixle

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced today an expansion of Hoboken’s free residential composting options for residents. As of June 15, the City of Hoboken and Community Compost Company will offer residential compost drop off to four sites:

City Hall, 94 Washington Street (near patio behind City Hall on Bloomfield Street between Newark and First Streets)

Church Square Park, 400 Garden Street (near restrooms in the center of the park)

Elysian Park, 1100 Hudson Street (near restrooms on the north side of the park)

7th & Jackson Plaza (near Portland Loo restroom on 7th Street between Monroe and Jackson Streets)