Nonprofit Sustainable Jersey City kicks off Historic Tree Mapping Census.

Photo source: Bing

Subscribe to River View Observer by Email

Sustainable Jersey City (SJC) Is kicking off Jersey City’s

first ever Tree Mapping Census. Our city’s tree canopy is disappearing at an alarming rate. To restore the canopy SJC is calling on you to help record existing trees, because we can’t manage

what we don’t measure!



SJC will train you to become a citizen scientist, equip you with our OpenTreeMap Smartphone App and connect you with our neighborhood captains who will guide you through the treeinventory process to record GPS location of trees, tree metrics, tree health data and tree species

ID photos.

