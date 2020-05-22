Hudson County Community College Reboots to prepare for students staying close to home

College builds upon students’ benefits by establishing the ‘Return to Campus’ Task Force, and planning for students and teachers to thrive in a safe and healthy educational environment.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Dr. Chris Reber understands everyone’s concerns for today and the future. “The COVID-19 pandemic has left us all with uncertainty about aspects of our everyday life, and what we will encounter in the days, months and years ahead,” he said.

However, he states that the one thing COVID-19 has underscored is the value of education, especially a college education. “With the re-engineering of the American economy there will be new challenges and opportunities, and we intend to prepare students for those new realities,” Dr. Reber said.