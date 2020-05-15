ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK ANNOUNCES PHASED REOPENING OF CHURCHES

Phase One Reopening Allows for Private Prayer Only Beginning on Sunday

NEWARK —Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R, Archbishop of Newark, announced this week a three-phase gradual reopening process for churches throughout the Archdiocese to ensure the health and well-being of clergy and faithful.

Beginning on Sunday, May 17, 2020, Phase One will reopen churches in the Archdiocese for private prayer only , following all public health guidelines and once pastors determine they can safely do so. As part of Phase One, the Sacrament of Reconciliation also may be celebrated if social distancing can be maintained and masks are worn.