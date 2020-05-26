NEW UPDATE BAYONNE FOR 5/25/2020

Positive rate goes down, no deaths to report due to COVID-19

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 678*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 357 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. This is the largest single one day decrease in day over day positive cases in Bayonne.

TESTING: The Bayonne Medical Center continues to perform testing for COVID-19 at Veterans Stadium each weekday. Your physician can make you an appointment for this testing. Rite-Aid at 1097 Broadway is also performing COVID-19 testing. This testing is free and is open to anyone (regardless if you have symptoms or not). Go to riteaid.com to make an appointment. CityMD is doing Antibody testing.

RECYCLING: Alternating Recycling will continue this coming week beginning on 5/25. On your normal recycle pick up day, please put out only CARDBOARD/PAPER this week. This will be last week of alternating recycling, as we return to normal pickups on the week of June 1st.

PARKING REGULATIONS: ALL parking regulations that have been suspended for the last two months, will come back this week. Summonses will be issued for meters, pay lots tomorrow, Tuesday 5/26/20. UPDATE: RESIDENTIAL ZONE PARKING WILL NOT BE ENFORCED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

GOVERNOR DIRECTIVES: There have been many updates to the Governor’s directives, as they relate to the RE-OPENING of New Jersey. ALL non-essential businesses are reopened (with restrictions), as well as numerous other changes. Please go to covid19.nj.gov for full information.

