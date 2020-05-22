CATHOLIC CEMETERIES OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK TO HONOR MEMORIAL DAY WITH ONLINE MASS AT 11:00 AM (ET)

Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will join thousands of Catholic cemeteries nationwide with the premiere of its annual Memorial Day Program “Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes.”

This year’s Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, via a video that was pre-recorded at Holy Cross Cemetery (in Mausoleum Chapel II) in North Arlington. The Mass will be available for viewing beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, on the Archdiocesan website, www.rcan.org, and the Catholic Cemeteries website www.rcancem.org.