CARDINAL JOSEPH TOBIN TO CELEBRATE SUNDAY NOON MASS VIA LIVESTREAM IN OBSERVANCE OF THE ASCENSION OF THE LORD

On Sunday, May 24, at noon, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will celebrate Mass in observance of the Ascension of the Lord via livestream from the Lady Chapel in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Parishioners are encouraged to join via livestream by going to www.rcan.org/parishsupport. Local parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Newark are also livestreaming Mass, and a full guide can be found at www.rcan.org/parish-mass-livestreams-and-more.

Although the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days has been suspended, there is an understandable urgency to livestream liturgies for the faithful. To ease the pastoral work of livestreaming during this difficult time, Cardinal Tobin has transferred the observance of the Ascension of the Lord from Thursday, May 21, to Sunday, May 24, 2020. This directive can be found at: https://www.rcan.org/cardinal-tobin-approves-transfer-observance-ascension-lord

For the most up-to-date Archdiocese of Newark news and announcements, visit our website at www.rcan.org and follow our social media channels @NwkArchdiocese.