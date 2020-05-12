bayonnne COVID-19 UPDATE 5/11/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Mayor Davis has informed us that a 58yr old female has passed away from Coronavirus-related illness. This resident is our 57th death in Bayonne. The Mayor expresses his condolences, for the entire community, to the family of this late neighbor.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 725*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 225 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. This is day over day reduction in current positive residents.



MASKS: The State of NJ and the City of Bayonne HAVE NO REQUIREMENT TO WEAR A MASK WHEN OUTDOORS. Masks may be worn outdoors, if you choose, and should be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Masks MUST be worn indoors when shopping.

BMC TESTING: Bayonne Medical Center is conducting testing each weekday at Veterans Stadium. All doctors within the city can schedule their patients for testing at this site. Only patients with a valid appointment for a test will be tested. Only symptomatic people will be tested. RiteAid (54th St. & Broadway) has also begun testing. Anyone over 18 can be tested for free (symptomatic AND asymptomatic). No prescription needed at this free drive-thru test site. Go to riteaid.com for appointment. Also, CityMD is performing antibody testing.

STREET SWEEPING: The City of Bayonne has begun enforcement of Street Sweeping regulations. All other suspended parking regulations will REMAIN SUSPENDED (meter, pay lot, residential zone) until further notice.

RECYCLING : Alternate recycling continues this week (5/11). On your regular scheduled recycle day only put out CARDBOARD/PAPER. For next week beginning 5/18 please put out glass/plastic/cans only.