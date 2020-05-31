BAYONNE May 30 2020 COVID-19 UPDATE SHOWS NUMBER OF CASES DECREASING FURTHER





Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 629*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 441 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. Testing has increased significantly, and our current positive population continues to decrease.

TESTING: The Bayonne Medical Center continues to perform testing for COVID-19 at Veterans Stadium each weekday. Your physician can make you an appointment for this testing. Rite-Aid at 1097 Broadway is also performing COVID-19 testing. This testing is free and is open to anyone (regardless if you have symptoms or not). Go to riteaid.com to make an appointment. CityMD is doing Antibody testing. The BMC, in conjunction with the BHA, is currently testing all residents at the Senior buildings in Bayonne. This on-site testing, which began today, is designed to ensure we are looking out for the most vulnerable in our community.

BMC: The Bayonne Medical Center has advised us that they currently have only 3 COVID Positive Bayonne residents as inpatients, and only 6 total COVID Positive patients in total that are currently inpatients. These numbers haven’t been seen since middle of March.

PARKING: Beginning Monday, June 1st, all temporary reserved parking spaces reserved for food pick up will be eliminated. Normal parking rules/regulations are back in effect. Residential Zone parking regulations remain suspended until further notice.

MAYOR’S MESSAGING: The Mayor released a robocall yesterday indicating that all playgrounds are now OPEN, and more activities and businesses are reopening. As the Governor is making changes to Executive Orders on a daily basis, please go to Governor Murphy’s Twitter or Facebook page or see covid19.nj.gov for more details.

