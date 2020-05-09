General

ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF SCHOOL COMMUNITY AND CLOSURE OF TEN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

No Schools in Hudson County Included

Difficult Decision Will Strengthen Schools, Safeguard Future of Catholic Education; Online Distance Learning Continues Through End of School Year

NEWARK, NJ – The Archdiocese of Newark has announced the consolidation of its school community and the closure of nine archdiocesan-operated elementary schools at the end of this school year, the result of archdiocesan strategic planning efforts to strengthen the overall school program and ensure a sustainable future for Catholic education in the Archdiocese.  Cristo Rey Newark High School, a member of the Cristo Rey Network®, also will close due to lack of operational viability, as per a resolution adopted by the school’s Board.

