ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF SCHOOL COMMUNITY AND CLOSURE OF TEN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

No Schools in Hudson County Included

Difficult Decision Will Strengthen Schools, Safeguard Future of Catholic Education; Online Distance Learning Continues Through End of School Year

NEWARK, NJ – The Archdiocese of Newark has announced the consolidation of its school community and the closure of nine archdiocesan-operated elementary schools at the end of this school year, the result of archdiocesan strategic planning efforts to strengthen the overall school program and ensure a sustainable future for Catholic education in the Archdiocese. Cristo Rey Newark High School, a member of the Cristo Rey Network®, also will close due to lack of operational viability, as per a resolution adopted by the school’s Board.