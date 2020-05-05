5/28/2020 covid-19 for city of bayonne newest update

The latest figures for Thursday, May 28, 2020 showing yet another decline in COVID-19 cases very good news for the Bayonne

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Mayor Davis has informed us that an 81yr old male has passed away, marking the 71st fatality in Bayonne related to the Coronavirus. Mayor Davis extends his condolences, on behalf of all Bayonne, to the family of this man.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 644*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 414 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. Testing has increased considerably, and the number of current positive residents continues to decline. This is clearly very good news!

TESTING: The Bayonne Medical Center continues to perform testing for COVID-19 at Veterans Stadium each weekday. Your physician can make you an appointment for this testing. Rite-Aid at 1097 Broadway is also performing COVID-19 testing. This testing is free and is open to anyone (regardless if you have symptoms or not). Go to riteaid.com to make an appointment. CityMD is doing Antibody testing. The BMC, in conjunction with the BHA, is currently testing all residents at the Senior buildings in Bayonne. This on-site testing, which began today, is designed to ensure we are looking out for the most vulnerable in our community.

PARKING: Beginning Monday, June 1st, all temporary reserved parking spaces reserved for food pick up will be eliminated. Normal parking rules/regulations are back in effect. Residential Zone parking regulations remain suspended until further notice.

MAYOR’S MESSAGING: Please see Mayor Davis’ Facebook and Twitter pages for weekly video updates. The Mayor will also be sending out a robocall on Friday with the latest information for Bayonne residents.

