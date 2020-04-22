Hudson’s Tammy Blanchard NOMINATED FOR DRAMA DESK AWARD 2020 for performance in Little shop of horrors

Hudson County actress Tammy Blanchard was nominated on April 21, 2020 for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

Blanchard has received many excellent reviews for her portrayl of Audrey since the official opening in October 2019.

The Drama Desk Awards were begun in 1955. The members of the Drama Desk are almost all theater critics and journalists. The Drama Desk Awards are the only awards that consider Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-off-Broadway shows together in the same competitive categories.

According to Wikipedia- An Off-Broadway reviva of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre began previews on September 17, 2019, with an official opening on October 17, 2019. The cast starred Jonathan Groff as Seymour (Gideon Glick replaced him from November 5–17 and from January 21 to March 11, 2020), Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin and Tom Alan Robbins as Mr. Mushnik. Michael Mayer directs with choreography by Ellenore Scott. The lighting designer is Bradley King.[44][45]

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS suspended all performances on March 11, 2020 through June 7, 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic