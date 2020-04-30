RWJBarnabas Health Earns High Patient Safety Scores from Leapfrog Group Jersey City Medical Center recognized

Saint Barnabas Medical Center Only NJ Hospital to Receive 17 Consecutive “A” Ratings

RWJ Barnabas Jersey City Medical Center

Six RWJBarnabas Health facilities were awarded with “A” Hospital Safety Score ratings by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits. Among the A-rated hospitals is Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, which received its 17th straight “A” and Monmouth Medical Center which is the only hospital in the southern region to receive an “A” for 11 consecutive rating periods. In addition to Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center, the RWJBarnabas Health facilities who also received an “A” include Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton, and RWJUH Somerset. Community Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, RWJUH New Brunswick and RWJUH Rahway all received a “B” rating.



The spring scores mark Saint Barnabas Medical Center’s 17th A-rating in a row. Saint Barnabas Medical Center is the only hospital in the state and one of only 32 in the country to earn an “A” in each report since the Leapfrog Surveys began.