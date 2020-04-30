General

Former Mayor Terrence Malloy Retiring as Bayonne Business Administrator

Terrence Malloy an impressive career working for the City of Bayonne
Terrence Malloy addresses the audience at 2019 Chili Cook Off

Bayonne Business Administrator Terrence Malloy is retiring from the City of Bayonne effective April 30, 2020 after thirty-eight years of service in several administrative and financial positions. He has served as Business Administrator under Mayor Jimmy Davis since 2014. His past responsibilities have included the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Finance Director, and previous stints as Business Administrator, among other offices. Mr. Malloy served as Mayor from October 2007 to November 2008.

