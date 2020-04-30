Legendary BOXING Champ Chuck wepner visits bayonne mayor jimmy davis at city hall to make donation to NEW JERSEY PANDEMIC FUND

Bayonne’s Chuck Wepner the iconic boxer who took on Muhammad Ali in 1975 and inspired the movie Rocky, today is helping in another battle against Coronavirus.

Wepner visited Mayor James Davis to make a contribution to the New Jersey Pandemic Fund.

“I’m here today to donate to the Pandemic Fund with Mayor Jimmy Davis, I think these people on the frontlines working with coronavirus are so great and are my hero’s,” Wepner said

Wepner concluded in saying he hoped his donation to the pandemic fund would inspire some of his friends to do the same and added I am 81 years old and have been in Bayonne 80 years and my family is still here.

Mayor Davis said” Typical Chuck Wepner, as soon as something is going on in the City of Bayonne, all heart, and the minute something happens in the city he is one of the first people to reach out to me.”

Video courtesy of City of Bayonne and Mayor James Davis

