Jersey City Begins Phased Approach to Reopening Parks for Residents

Residents’ Health and Safety Remains Top Priority, includes Mental and Physical Wellbeing amid Quarantine

Berry Lane Park, Jersey City

As of Monday, April 27th, the following five parks spanning the city will reopen with restrictions:

Enos Jones Park

Berry Lane Park

Audubon Park

Leonard Gordon Park

Pershing Field

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces the reopening of five major parks throughout Jersey City as a first step to safely help residents restore their routines through outdoor exercise and recreational activities while adhering to social distancing measures. The parks will be open for residents to enjoy the fresh air from dawn to dusk for jogging, walking, and all non-contact activities following the health and safety protocols in place.