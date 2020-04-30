jersey city City Council Announces Nominee for Ward “D” Council Seat

Yousef Saleh, nominee for Ward D Council seat in Jersey City

Special Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, April 30th; Following the Tragic Death of Councilman Yun, the City Council has 30 days to Fill Vacant Seat

JERSEY CITY – City Council President Joyce Watterman announced today the nominee for the Ward D Council seat that was left vacant following the tragic death of Councilman Michael Yun. By law, the Mayor and City Council must fill any vacant seat within 30 days. The Council President has scheduled a Special City Council Meeting on Thursday, April 30th, 2020, where the Municipal Council will consider Yousef Saleh, a first generation American who was born, raised, and still lives in the Jersey City Heights section, Ward D.