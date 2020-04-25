Hudson County Community College Offers ‘Learn from Home’ Workshops and Classes Now through June

More than one dozen options available.

April 25, 2020, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College’s (HCCC) Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development (CEWD) is offering a roster of online enrichment workshops and classes during the COVID-19 pandemic pause. Topics range from brand management to e-commerce, social media, and retirement planning; mastering Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint; and much more.

HCCC Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development, Lori Margolin, said that the College is committed to ensuring these offerings are provided with the same high quality and support that students receive at HCCC in-person workshops and classes. To assist “Learn from Home” students, the College has established a guide to accessing remote CEWD services, complete with contact information for assistance.