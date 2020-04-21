HUDSon County Community College Announces Zero-Increase in Tuition and Fees for Fiscal Year 2021

Freeze applies to this year’s Summer and Fall semester sessions

and 2021 Winter, Spring and First Summer sessions.

April 21, 2020, Jersey City, NJ –Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President

Dr. Chris Reber announced that the College’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to maintain the current cost of tuition and fees for the 2021 fiscal year with no increases.

“Our students are experiencing significant economic pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us at HCCC are dedicated to doing everything we can to ensure their health and safety, and to assist them in realizing their academic goals,” stated HCCC Board Chair William J. Netchert, Esq.