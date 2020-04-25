BAYONNE TO HAVE EARTH DAY CLEAN-UP AT HOME ON SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will have an Earth Day Clean-Up At Home on Saturday, April 25, with a rain date of Sunday, April 26. Mayor Davis said, “Earlier this year, we had big plans for a citywide Earth Day clean-up that would have involved groups of people working together, followed by a major celebration. Due to the Coronavirus, those plans had to be cancelled.” Mayor Davis continued, “We can still honor Earth Day. Although we cancelled plans for doing something big leading to a party at DiDomenico-16th Street Park, we can still do something local and effective. Put on a face mask and gloves, step outside, and clean up around your own home or business. Let’s try to keep at least the front of our properties tidy. This can make a big difference for our neighborhoods.”



Share this: