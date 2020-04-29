bayonne 3rd ward councilman GARY LAPELUSA’S WIFE Cherie La Pelusa, dies of coronavirus

Cherie LaPelusa

Cherie La Pelusa, wife of Bayonne 3rd Ward Councilman Gary LaPelusa lost her battle with Cornonavirus due to complications, as announced by her husband Gary.

Instrumental in the operations of her husbands 3rd Ward civic association, LaPelusa was know for her work througout the Bayonne community involved with civic activities, community events.

In a early morning Social Media Post the grief stricken councilman said “My wife Cherie, died last night from the Coronavirus. In the hospital, she showed steady improvement for over 10 days, before taking a turn for the worse. I feel like I lost my right arm, my wife of 28 years. The level of hurt that me and my family feel is unmeasurable. Please pray for her soul.

Bayonne Mayor James Davis said “I am very saddened to learn that Cherie LaPelusa, the wife of Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa, passed away after battling the Coronavirus. Cherie was a very active and concerned member of our community. She took part in numerous civic activities, City Council meetings, and other community events for many years. On behalf of the City of Bayonne, I would like to extend our condolences to my friend Gary LaPelusa and his family.”