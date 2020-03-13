Some Important information on the CoronaVirus

Please read this important information on selfcheck for Coronavirus

As per the office of State Senator Raymond J. Lesniak

The Coronavirus may not show signs of infection for many days. How can one know if he/she is infected? By the time one has a fever and/or cough and go to the hospital, the lung is usually 50% Fibrosis. Experts provide a simple self-check that we can do every morning. Take a deep breath and hold your breath for more than 10 seconds. If you complete it successfully without coughing, without discomfort, stiffness or tightness, etc., it proves there is no Fibrosis in the lungs. Self check every morning and ensure your mouth & throat are moist, never dry. Take a few sips of water every 15 minutes. Why? Even if the virus gets into your mouth, drinking water or other liquids will go down through your throat and into the stomach. Once there, your stomach acid will kill all the virus. If you don’t drink water regularly, the virus can enter your windpipe and into the lungs. That’s dangerous. Please send and share this with family and friends. Take care everyone and may the world recover from this Coronavirus soon.

1. If you have a runny nose and sputum, you have a common cold.

2. Coronavirus pneumonia is a dry cough with no runny nose.

3. This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26/27 degrees. It hates the Sun.

4. If someone sneezes with it, it takes about 10 feet before it drops to the ground and is no longer airborne.

5. If it drops on a metal surface it will live for at least 12 hours – so if you come into contact with any metal surface – wash your hands as soon as you can with a bacterial soap.

6. On fabric it can survive for 6-12 hours. Normal laundry detergent will kill it.

7. Wash your hands frequently as the virus can live on your hands for 5-10 minutes.

8. Can’t emphasis enough – drink plenty of water!

