Jersey City Declares State of Emergency Covid-19 Concerns Close Parks Government Stays Open

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop declared a state of emergency today due to the threat of spreading the deadly Covid-19 (coronavirus), closing most commercial businesses except food providers and trimming down the government workforce to minimal staffing levels.

In an Executive Orders signed just before noon, Mayor Fulop declared the emergency a week after Jersey City took the national lead in mandating preventive measures to combat the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus by evoking a curfew on liquor establishments and requiring businesses with more than 25 persons keep records that identified each patron.