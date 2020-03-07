HUDSON REGIONAL HEALTH COMMISSION ENCOURAGES HUDSON COUNTY TO PREPARE FOR CORONAVIRUS CASES

Hudson Regional Health Commission (HRHC) is actively working with state and local partners to closely monitor the ongoing spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States.

There are no cases in New Jersey at this time and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low for the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time. However, due to the occurrence of community spread in the United States, we are encouraging residents to stay vigilant.