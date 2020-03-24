24 Hour Hotline set up by Governor Murphy speak to trained healthcare professionals

Informaiton as per Senator Bob Menendez office…

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally and here in the United States, New Jersey tragically reported its first death due to the virus this week. The growing number of cases led the World Health Organization to officially declare COVID-19 a pandemic.While COVID-19 poses the greatest risk to older people and those with underlying health conditions, we share a responsibility as members of a community to take precautions and help prevent the spread of the virus.

These preventative actions can help you protect yourself and protect others:Wash your hands often with soap and water. If unavailable, use hand-sanitizer.Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed handsAvoid close contact with people who are sickCover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezingStay home if you are sick and avoid contact with othersFor more prevention information, click here .For what to do if you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected, click here .