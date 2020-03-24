24 Hour Hotline set up by Governor Murphy speak to trained healthcare professionals

|Informaiton as per Senator Bob Menendez office…
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally and here in the United States, New Jersey tragically reported its first death due to the virus this week. The growing number of cases led the World Health Organization to officially declare COVID-19 a pandemic.While COVID-19 poses the greatest risk to older people and those with underlying health conditions, we share a responsibility as members of a community to take precautions and help prevent the spread of the virus.
|These preventative actions can help you protect yourself and protect others:Wash your hands often with soap and water. If unavailable, use hand-sanitizer.Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed handsAvoid close contact with people who are sickCover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezingStay home if you are sick and avoid contact with othersFor more prevention information, click here .For what to do if you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected, click here .
|Governor Murphy has set up a 24-hour hotline where trained healthcare professionals are standing by to answer questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-800-222-1222 and the call is free. If using an out-of-state phone line, call 1-800-962-1253.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set up this page to track current cases in the United States. And I’ve created this page on my website with what you need to know about coronavirus and links to the best sources.I am doing everything I can in New Jersey and Washington to protect Americans from the coronavirus outbreak. To stay up to date, you can follow me on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .