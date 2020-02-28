JERSEY CITY MEDICAL CENTER OPENS NEW CENTER FOR SLEEP DISORDER

The Center for Sleep Disorders at Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is officially open and serving the needs of Hudson County residents. The state-of-the-art facility, conveniently located at 410 Jersey Avenue and adjacent to the main hospital campus, provides professional consultation, diagnostic and treatment services for patients age 5 years and older, for all types of sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, insomnia, restless leg syndrome and narcolepsy.

Photo 1: Jersey City Medical Center leadership cut the ribbon to officially open the Center for Sleep Disorders, now serving Hudson County residents. (L-R: Irene Borgen, Vice President, Ambulatory Care Network; Jyoti Matta, MD, Medical Director of the Center for Sleep Disorders at JCMC; Michael Prilutsky, President and CEO, Carla Parker-Hollis, COO)





Photo 2: Inside the new Center for Sleep Disorders at Jersey City Medical Center, patients will enjoy the comfort of private, hotel-like testing suites and are attended to by top clinical specialists.

Inability to get a good night’s sleep and failure to address a sleep disorder can have a serious effect on one’s health. Hudson County residents can now turn to the Center for Sleep Disorders at JCMC to help identify the underlying conditions causing sleep disorders, using a series of non-invasive tests, and offer treatments to address them. After testing, a Board- Certified physician will review the results and recommend a customized treatment program.