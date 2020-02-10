BAYONNE Musical Mondays at the Museum 2020 FEATURING DOC WATSON & AMBROSIA february 10, 2020

Musical Mondays at the Museum 2020Mayor James Davis and The Bayonne Municipal Council Present Musical Mondays at the Museum Kick Off 2020.



Live Music Performance By David Doc Watson and Ambrosia Dave “Doc” Watson & Ambrosia will kick-off the free monthly concert series with a performance on Monday, February 10 at 6:30 pm at the Bayonne Community Museum, 229 Broadway (8th St.).With a style ranging from standards to smooth jazz, Doc and Ambrosia have delighted audiences with their sound for more than 25 years. Doc’s credits include performances with The Police, The O’Jays, India Arie and Alicia Keys, while Ambrosia’s claim to fame started in the club music scene.Enjoy great music and refreshments sponsored by the Bayonne UEZ & SID, San Vito, Mona Lisa, LaGuardiola, Philly Pretzel Factory and Catchmaster. Easy transportation via the Hudson Bergen Light Rail.