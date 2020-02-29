America’s 1st African American Couple Makes History as Principal Owners of a Professional Soccer Team



Bayonne, New Jersey – New Jersey Teamsters Football Club (NJTFC) announces its membership acceptance in to the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), a professional soccer league under the United States Soccer Federation, pending a successful launch and compliance with United States Soccer Federation Pro League Standards.



This month, the team’s owner Sibrena Stowe-Geraldino makes history as the first female African American principal owner of a professional soccer team in the United States, and husband Alexsi Geraldino is the great-grandson of the founder & president of Dominican Republic’s Lotería Nacional (National Lottery) now, Alex is first Dominican American professional soccer club owner in the United States, both major accomplishments during Black history month.

