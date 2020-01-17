JERSEY CITY — Cathedral Arts Live is delighted to once again host the incomparable Walter Parks, performing with accordion ace Rob Curto



January 17, 2020 at 7 pm. BCB Bank is proud to sponsor this special night of live music at Grace Church Van Vorst.

Storyteller, singer-songwriter and finger-picking guitarist Walter

Parks, a Florida native now living in Jersey City, enchants audiences with his creative mix of swamp blues, folk and jazz delivered sometimes in an ambient style and sometimes in a gritty-rootsy style.

www.walterparks.com

Rob Curto is an accordionist, composer, arranger, and keyboardist based in New York and Philadelphia. He is a founding member of the band Matuto which was chosen to represent the United States State Department overseas as part of the American Music Abroad program in 2013 and 2015. He has released 4 CDs as a bandleader and is a prolific

composer and arranger. www.robcurto.com

The duo’s collaboration marks Parks’ third appearance at Cathedral Arts Live. He previously delighted audiences with a solo performance, a reimagining of traditional spirituals with Jersey City singer Vivian Sessoms, and a reunion with Stephanie Winters, his former bandmate from The Nudes.

“Along the path of a serious artistic career, certain situations,

places and/or people eventually take us to a crossroads,” said Parks.

“In working with Richie Havens for ten years I arrived at this

juncture – I could take the route of being good, or go beyond, rising to my fullest potential and embracing, or at least striving for, the excellence that I knew was in me. The latter is a scary choice but satisfying beyond measure if one can deliver the excellence one is capable of. A new sense of pride and confidence empowers wherein raw accomplishment motivates far more than does the ego. Grace Van Vorst Church is such a crossroads, where one is naturally inspired to do one’s best work instead of settling for less, for to do so would be boringly evident by contrast amidst such glorious sonic and visual

beauty, having been created long ago by fellow artisans rising to their own occasions.”

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Hot food and cold

beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit

www.cathedralartslive.org to purchase tickets.

Cathedral Arts Live at Grace Church Van Vorst

39 Erie St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Now in its fifth season, Cathedral Arts Live aims to create a

transcendent musical experience and strengthen our community by welcoming and celebrating a diverse group of artists, performers, and audiences in our beautiful space.

Cathedral Arts Live 2019-2020 Season

February 28, 2020 Upstate

An adventurous blend of folk, R&B, jazz, gospel, and rock ‘n roll

creates a ‘harmonic maelstrom’ of original sound

March 27, 2020 VickiKristinaBarcelona

Power trio of musical veterans rearranges songs of Tom Waits with

inventive 3-part harmonies and virtuoso instrumentation



ABOUT CATHEDRAL ARTS LIVE AND GRACE CHURCH VAN VORST:

The oldest Episcopal church in Jersey City, Grace Church Van Vorst, founded in 1847, has a vibrant past and a promising future. In addition to being a welcoming and affirming home to a diverse set of congregants, Grace provides vital services to some of the most vulnerable citizens of Jersey City, offering a breakfast program to

the hungry and a weekday program for seniors.

Building on its reputation as a fulcrum for talented artists of all

kinds in Jersey City, Grace Church Van Vorst launched Cathedral Arts

Live as an extension of the already successful and vibrant Cathedral

Arts Festival, founded in 1989.

This program is made possible in part by funds from The New Jersey

State Council on The Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of The

National Endowment for the Arts, administered by The Hudson County

Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. Degise, County

Executive, and The Board of Chosen Freeholders. We also thank our

Sponsor BCB bank for their generous support.