NEW JERSEY AUTHOR SEEKS TO BREAK INTO THE JAPANESE CULTURE SCENE

Henry–Michael Brown begins his quest to become the first Puerto Rican–American author to have an anime adaptation by a Japanese studio.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, November 19, 2019 – Author Henry–Michael Brown is taking his first steps to attempt to break into the Japanese anime/manga industry with the paperback novel release of his fantasy comedy The Impossible Man. If successful, he will become the first Puerto Rican-American to accomplish this feat.

The Impossible Man; is set in 2002, at the height of the anime and manga culture boom in America, Michael Garcia is the owner of The Impossible Man’s Anime and Manga Shop in Denfair City, New Jersey. He became so famous in Japan that trouble now follows him everywhere. One day, without Michael’s knowledge, his mother hired Yuki Shimizu as the store’s bodyguard while she visited Japan. With trouble now brewing, a mysterious artifact arrives at the shop, and begins wreaking havoc for Michael and his employees. It is up to Yuki to help her co-workers protect their boss and the store from danger.