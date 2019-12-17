Letter of INTENT signed by rwjbarnabas health and saint peter’s healthcare system

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to explore a potential partnership and puts the institutions on a path toward reaching a Definitive Agreement, expected within the coming months. Today’s announcement follows the Request for Proposal (RFP) announcement by Saint Peter’s in October 2018 that it was considering a strategic partner. Saint Peter’s discernment process has involved a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the organization, its rich Catholic mission, the competitive market, and broader industry trends.



