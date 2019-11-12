Mayor Fulop Invites all Living Jersey City Mayors for Historic Event to Address Census 2020

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

JERSEY CITY –Mayor Steven Fulop has invited all living former Mayors to City Hall on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 to participate in a historic Census 2020 awareness event. For the first time in the history of Jersey City, the current and former Mayors will join forces to advocate for the upcoming Census 2020 count, addressing the importance of the Census and how it ultimately effects the people, the culture, the infrastructure, and all other critical aspects that make Jersey City the great city it is today.

The U.S. constitution mandates that the federal government count every resident of the United States every 10 years. It’s estimated that for every resident not accounted for, the city will lose out on $15,000 in federal funding over the next ten years. Mayor Fulop, understanding the importance of the Census and its implications for the next decade, spearheaded this historic event and has kept Jersey City at the forefront as this once-in-a-decade event nears.

“The goal is to come together and to show our community how important it is to be fully counted next spring. The Census impacts every aspect of our city and our community – from emergency response, to schools, to our congressional districts,” said Mayor Fulop. “An inaccurate count of Jersey City’s residents in the past has led to unfair and unequal political representation and inequitable access to vital public and private resources. That’s why we’re coming together – to make sure we are fully counted, every single resident.”

Wednesday’s event will start with a 9 a.m. breakfast of all the Mayors, hosted by Mayor Fulop inside City Hall. Followed by a reception for city employees, the Mayors will then host a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the reasons for their coming together and highlighting the importance of Census 2020.

“I appreciate Mayor Fulop’s concern and attentiveness to this very important activity of identifying and counting all of our residents for the 2020 United States Census,” said former Mayor Gerald McCann and current Jersey City employee. “As Mayor in 1989, again, I was also an active participant in the 1990 Census. The Census for all residents of the United States, but especially for Jersey City and Hudson County, is used for National budgeting purposes and makes available to our communities the funding needed for our residents.”

Confirmed Mayors attending Wednesday’s event include:

Steven Fulop (2013 – present)

Jerramiah Healy (2004 – 2013)

L. Harvey Smith (May 2004 – Nov. 2004)

Bret Schundler (1992 – 2001)

Joseph Rakowski (July 1992 – Nov. 1992)

Marilyn Roman (Feb. 1992 – June 1992)

Gerald McCann (1981 – 1985) and (1989 – 1992)