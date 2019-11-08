Jersey City to become 1st in NJ to Ban Sales of Flavored E-Cigarettes

Black Caucus within City Council join efforts with Board of Ed and Mayor to deter Youth Vaping Epidemic

Jersey City – Three members of the Jersey City Council (Joyce Waterman, Denise Ridley, Jermaine Robinson) have introduced legislation that would prohibit the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in an effort to protect Jersey City youth from the harmful products. Most popular amongst teenagers, the City of Jersey City is quickly moving ahead to implement a local ban, while officials on the federal and state level work on similar legislation to deter underage usage.