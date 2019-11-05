General

Hudson County Community College and Jersey City Mayor’s Office to Host Information Session on Free College Tuition

 Information session on the New Jersey Community College Opportunity Grant will be held on Tuesday, December 3. 

October 31, 2019, Jersey City, NJ – A tuition-free college education is attainable for high school graduates as well as career changers, working parents, individuals seeking job advancement, and returning students.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC), in partnership with the Jersey City Mayor’s Office, will hold an Information Session about the Community College Opportunity Grant (CCOG) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The session will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 280 Grove Street in Jersey City. A formal presentation will begin at
10 a.m. and end at noon.

