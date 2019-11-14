Former Jersey City Mayors Join mayor steven fulop on 2020 census

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop 2nd from right with Mayor Jeremiah Healy (far right) Former Jersey City Mayor Gerald Mc Cann ( left of Mayor Fulop) Former Jerseu City Mayor L. Harvey Smith, Former Jersey City Mayor Bret Shundler, Former Jersey City Mayor Joe Rakowski and

center front Former Jersey City Mayor Marilyn Roman

JERSEY CITY –Mayor Steven Fulop has invited all living former Mayors to City Hall on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 to participate in a historic Census 2020 awareness event. For the first time in the history of Jersey City, the current and former Mayors will join forces to advocate for the upcoming Census 2020 count, addressing the importance of the Census and how it ultimately effects the people, the culture, the infrastructure, and all other critical aspects that make Jersey City the great city it is today.