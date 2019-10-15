Local Jersey CITY bUSINESSES COME TOGETHER TO OFFER FIRST OF ITS KIND ALLERGY -FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN EVENT

Hazel Baby & Kids Owners Apply Personal Food Allergy Experience

to Help Others in the Community

Jersey City, NJ, October 31, 2019: Hazel Baby & Kids, a high-end infant and toddler boutique in downtown Jersey City, is kicking off its first neighborhood Teal Pumpkin trick-or-treat event this Halloween. Store owners Elizabeth and Donovan Cain recognize that more and more children today are impacted by peanut, and other food allergies, making Halloween a tricky evening to navigate. Their son is impacted by several food allergies and the Cains are committed to providing Jersey City families with a safe and fun option on Halloween.

“Millions of children are living with life-threatening food allergies, which makes everyday family activities like Halloween a bit scarier, “said Hazel Baby & Kids owner Donovan Cain. “Most of the popular treats we see on holidays like Halloween include the top food allergens which in addition to peanuts, includes milk, eggs and wheat. We know firsthand the risks associated with Halloween for many local children and hope to provide the city with a safe way to enjoy the holiday this year.”

Hazel Baby & Kids’ flagship location on Montgomery Street in Jersey City will be the center of the Teal Pumpkin event on Halloween from 5pm – 7pm ET. Steps away from the Grove Street PATH station, neighboring businesses including Hound About Town, Cool Vines, Luna, Frankie and The Hair Room JC, among others, have signed on to participate in this first-of-its-kind Jersey City Halloween celebration. Inspired by the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) Teal Pumpkin Project, all participating shops will offer non-candy treats to children trick-or-treating on site. Families will also be invited to participate in an allergy-friend trunk-or-treat extension of the event in a nearby parking lot.

According to FARE, food allergy is a serious and potentially life-threatening medical condition affecting 32 million Americans, and 1 in 13 children. In the U.S., the most common food allergens are milk, egg, peanut, tree nuts, soy and wheat. Currently, there is no cure for food allergies.

For more information about food allergies and the Teal Pumpkin Project, visit foodallergy.org. To learn more about the upcoming Teal Pumpkin Event in Jersey City, contact Alyssa Birkhofer at Alyssa.Birkhofer@gmail.com