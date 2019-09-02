JERSEY CITY MEDICAL CENTER HOSTS SUCCESSFUL 2nd ANNUAL BACKPACK OF HEALTH WELLNESS FAIR

Over 900 residents attended Health Fair and received free backpack in time for the upcoming school year

Jersey City Medical Center at Greenville (JCMC-Greenville), part of RWJBarnabas Health and located at 1825 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, held its 2nd Annual Backpack of Health Wellness Fair on Saturday, August 17. Over 900 attendees enjoyed family-friendly activities, free health education, health screenings, raffle prizes and healthy light refreshments.

Participating JCMC-RWJBarnabas Health service lines educated community members about their services, including JCMC EMS, JCMC Patient Navigation, JCMC’s Project Hudson (Helping Us Develop Strength in Our Neighborhoods), JCMC’s MASSH (Medical and Social Services for the Homeless), Special Child Health Services, Children’s Specialized Hospital, and the Barnabas Retail Pharmacy which opened at JCMC-Greenville this past month. Local community organizations also shared health-related resources.