Business VIEW-Oliveri & Sons INc.

110 Year old Hudson County Family Owned Business
Monica Prestia
Not many companies and organizations can say they’ve been around for 110 years, but this iconic Hudson County Family-Operated business can boast this honor and so much more. A. Oliveri & Sons Inc is based at 4401 Dell Avenue in North Bergen, NJ. They supply the Food Service Industry and deliver the finest ingredients to the Tri-state area’s premier pizzerias, bakeries, bagel stores, restaurants, smoothie & health food shops, food manufacturers + ethnic food stores.
Their passion and expertise of everyday foods and products has broadened and now include contemporary favorites like Acai, Gluten Free Products & an exclusive License to distribute Brewery Direct Malts for the burgeoning Craft Brewery Market in NY/NJ/CT. A. Oliveri & Sons Inc is a pioneer and had the vision to bring Acai to the Tri-State area and is now the single largest distributor carrying all brands and pack sizes of this healthy Superfood.
A trusted member of the community that got its start as a flour and bakery supply distributor now operates in our backyard with a 40,000 square foot facility, a fleet of delivery trucks and over 15 delivery routes daily. In 1904, Anthony Oliveri began delivering flour to anticipating bakers on horse-drawn wagons in Hoboken – Technology and logistics have changed since then only to create a modern and stellar fleet of delivery trucks but their hands-on approach to customer service remains tried and true. Working with the tri-state’s most beloved bakeries, pizzerias and restaurants is a testament to their commitment and personalized attention.
A. Oliveri & Sons Inc provides its customers with knowledge and expertise on a variety of goods, including: Low Fat, Blooming Best Flour (High-Gluten for Pizza), Sugar-Free, Kosher, Organic Sprouted (Keimkraft), Acai from Sambazon + Beer Malts.
Deliveries are low $300 minimum. A. Oliveri & Sons Inc provides excellent, diverse selections, complimentary delivery and a commitment to high quality business relationships. Customers can also pick up orders between 5a-11a EST at the location.
Please ask for John Sciancalepore with any thoughts or questions 201.319.9112. http://aoliveriandsons.com/ https://www.instagram.com/oliveriandsons/