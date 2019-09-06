Bridge Arts Festival Returns to Bayonne

CULTURAL CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL DEMONSTRATES CITY OF BAYONNE, MORE THAN JUST A BRIDGE

Arts, music, and culture will take center stage again in Bayonne during the third annual Bridge Arts Festival on Saturday, September 7 th . With an expected crowd of several thousand people from Bayonne, the NY Tristate area and beyond, the festival will entertain attendees in Dennis P. Collins Park, located on 1st Street adjacent to the Bayonne Bridge.

Festival co-founder Cheryl Mack said the 2019 festival will highlight the spirit of collaboration. “This year, we are thrilled to showcase our strong partnerships with many outstanding arts organizations like the Newark Arts Festival, Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs, our on-going collaboration with Tempest Productions and of course our phenomenal relationship with the Rutgers University Institute of Jazz Studies.” Mack said. “These relationships enhance our ability to continue to provide quality arts entertainment to the greater Bayonne Community.”