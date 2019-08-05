Everyone’s Family at La Festa Italiana

Now in its 116th Year in Historic Downtown Jersey City

Music, Dancing & Fellowship; Wed, Aug. 14–Sun, Aug. 18, 5pm–11pm

The B Street Band — the Bruce Springsteen cover band —

will perform on Opening Night of La Festa Italiana

Wed, Aug. 14th.

The zeppoles never run out at Holy Rosary Church’s La Festa Italiana in Jersey City.

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) Yummy eats & dancing in the streets – that’s what everyone can look forward to as Holy Rosary Church prepares for its 116th annual La Festa Italiana, a street festival like no other to be held five delicious nights on 6th & Brunswick Streets in Historic Downtown Jersey City.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 14, and running through Sunday, Aug. 18, from 5 pm-to-1l pm each night, the neighborhood surrounding Holy Rosary Church will come alive with a fun-filled block party of vendors selling fabulous ethnic dishes, popular bands playing Top-40 dance hits, and rides and games that will give kids happy memories to last a lifetime.