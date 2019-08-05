Everyone’s Family at La Festa Italiana
Now in its 116th Year in Historic Downtown Jersey City
Music, Dancing & Fellowship; Wed, Aug. 14–Sun, Aug. 18, 5pm–11pm
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) Yummy eats & dancing in the streets – that’s what everyone can look forward to as Holy Rosary Church prepares for its 116th annual La Festa Italiana, a street festival like no other to be held five delicious nights on 6th & Brunswick Streets in Historic Downtown Jersey City.
Starting Wednesday, Aug. 14, and running through Sunday, Aug. 18, from 5 pm-to-1l pm each night, the neighborhood surrounding Holy Rosary Church will come alive with a fun-filled block party of vendors selling fabulous ethnic dishes, popular bands playing Top-40 dance hits, and rides and games that will give kids happy memories to last a lifetime.