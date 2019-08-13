Latin Grammy nominated Puerto Rican singer songwriter Sheila King to perform this August 18th at the 2019 Annual Puerto Rican Parade Festival.

SHELIA KING

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Sheila King, who is based in Miami Florida

will take the stage Sunday August 18th at 4pm as part of the celebrity lineup of entertainment that culminates the annual Puerto Rican Parade.

” Sheila is a rising star. She is donating her performance to the Puerto Rican Parade and is planning to perform her signature song “Mi Bandera”, a song which relates to the pride and cohesion of puerto ricans everywhere in the wake of deadly hurricane, Maria”, said Raul Vicente Jr., her Northeast Booking Agent, who is a well known figure in the Jersey City entertainment scene.

