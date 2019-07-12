JERSEY CITY EVENT LOOKS TO GET SUMMER MEALS TO LOCAL YOUTH

FAMILY FUN DAY TO EDUCATE RESIDENTS ON SUMMER MEALS, HEALTH SCREENINGS, AND OTHER ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS NOW AVAILABLE TO RESIDENTS FOR FREE

JERSEY CITY – To help celebrate the beginning of summer vacation, Wellcare Health has partnered with Jersey City to host a free Family Fun Day event this Friday, July 12th, at the Mary McLeod Bethune Life Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to fun activities like face painting, games and giveaways, the goal of the event is to promote participation in youth summer meals, offer free health screenings, and provide access to information about other assistance programs available to Jersey City residents.