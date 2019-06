The Monticello Svtreet Festival held in Jersey City on Monticello Ave. between Communipaw and Jewett Ave was held on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

The highlight of the festival was the Soul Train Challenge Jersey City was trying to break the record set according to Guinness World Records The largest Soul Train dance consists of 426 participants and was achieved by Goodyear Ballpark (USA) in Goodyear, Arizona, USA, on 4 July 2014.