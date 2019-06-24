pitbull AND jERSEY cITY’S oWN akon hEADLINE JERSEY CITY 2019 4TH OF july festival

Mayor Fulop Announces the Headlining Artists for the 6th annual Fourth of July Festival & Fireworks…

Mr. Worldwide – Pitbull and Jersey City’s own Akon!

Day of Live Music and Family-Friendly Fun returns to Exchange Place Plaza with Concerts, Carnival Rides, Food Trucks and New Jersey’s Largest Fireworks Display

Mr. Worldwide -Pitbull

Jersey City’s own Akon

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces Pitbull and Akon as this year’s headliners at Jersey City’s 6th annual Fourth of July Festival. As we celebrate our nation’s freedom, the full day of festivities will take place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Exchange Place Plaza. The free festival includes live entertainment with featured musicians starting at noon on the main stage leading up to Jersey City’s own Akon and world-renowned rapper Pitbull as the main event. The grand finale will follow with New Jersey’s largest fireworks display launching from barges in the Hudson River with an unparalleled backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

“We set the bar high last year bringing in Snoop Dogg as our headline performance, and we expect to impress, yet again, with this year’s entertainment lineup,” said Mayor Fulop. “The headline performance and fireworks conclude a day of fun for thousands of families and visitors who come from all over the tri-state area. As we show off all that Jersey City has to offer this Independence Day, I am confident this will continue to be one of the best celebrations in the nation.”

Last year, the event drew over 150,000 spectators from throughout the City and region. The daylong festival features designated zones for activities, including a carnival along Hudson Street, the “Love Beer Festival” on Columbus, and the concert stage at Exchange Place. Fun activations and additional food trucks and drinks can also be found along Montgomery Street.