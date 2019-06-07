Jersey City Medical Center Raises Pride Flag

Jersey City Medical Center staff wore Pride colors at a flag raising ceremony in celebration of Pride month.

T he Pride flag was raised at Jersey City Medical Center in celebration of June as Pride Month.

Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC), a RWJBarnabas Health facility, raised the Pride flag on Tuesday, with Michael Prilutsky, President & CEO, leading the ceremony to kick-off the celebration of June as Pride Month. In addition to the flag remaining throughout the month, the hospital will illuminate the main campus facility with Pride colors at night during the month.

JCMC has received recognition as an LGBTQ Health Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation since 2014, for its continued effort in caring for LGBTQ patients and recognizing the contributions of its LGBTQ employees.

To be designated as an LGBTQ Health Equality Leader, the hospital had to meet four core principles, which included ensuring foundational protection for patients, visitors and staff in policies and provide cultural competency training on LGBTQ inclusion.

To create a culturally inclusive and respectful environment for all patients, Jersey City Medical Center has implemented the policy of displaying both the Legal and Preferred Name on patient wristbands. Sex at Birth, Gender Identify, Legal Name and Preferred Name remain a part of the registration data collection process and will be accessible in the patient’s permanent record.

