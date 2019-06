Charles Sigler Trio

From Friday, May 31 – Sunday, June 9, Jersey City will transform into a city-wide celebration of jazz. The fastest growing city in the state is also home to the fastest growing jazz festival in the region.

Formerly the Riverview Jazz Festival, the festival has rebranded and relocated the closing festival (June 8-9) to the historic downtown neighborhood, specifically the Newark Pedestrian Plaza near the Grove Street PATH station.