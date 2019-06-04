Art House Productions Presents

Art House Access Committee

JUNE JC FRIDAYS

ACCESS EDITION!

Friday, June 7th, 2019

A City-Wide, All-Day Celebration of Art & Culture in Jersey City

JC Fridays Citywide, All-Day Arts & Culture Festival in Jersey City!



(Jersey City, NJ; May 1st, 2019)- June 7th, 2019, Art House Productions’ JC Fridays will be holding its seasonal festival! Featuring art events that take place in restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces in almost every neighborhood of our great city. This June is our 2nd annual ACCESS JC Fridays It focuses on inclusion and encourages participants to present work from artists with disabilities and/or work that celebrates disability in any of its many forms, including, but not limited to: impairments that are cognitive, developmental, intellectual, mental, physical, and sensory. We also encourage you to find easy and inexpensive ways to make your physical space accessible to all.

All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talent; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.



Sponsors: Harrison Rand, Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC*

Made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, and by the County of Hudson, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive, and the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders. * Supported in part by a grant from New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism

Supporters: Jersey City Arts Council, Friends of JC Fridays: Triangle Park Community Center, Hudson Partnership

EVENTS AT ART HOUSE:

Cast Iron Lofts- 262 17th Street (Coles St /Jersey Ave)

201-918- 6019. Wheelchair Accessible.

