Bayonne Hometown Fair 2019

Bayonne Hometown Fair June 8th & 9th, 2019

Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne Municipal Council invites you to come and enjoy The 5th Annual Bayonne Hometown Fair on Saturday June 8th, 11am until 8pm and Sunday, June 9th at 12 noon until 6 pm.The fair will take place between 21st and 25th streets. Enjoy children’s rides, games, food, entertainment, local merchants, non-profits and so much more for the entire family .

Live entertainment will consist of two stages this year below is a list of the entertainment.