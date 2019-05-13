Year Up New York | New Jersey to Launch New Site at Hudson County Community College

Memorandum of understanding to be signed on May 16 at Hudson County Community College, with classes beginning in January 2020

New York, NY – May 10, 2019 – Continuing to expand its proven workforce development program, the nonprofit Year Up New York | New Jersey announced that it will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today with Hudson County Community College (HCCC) to launch a new Year Up site at the college, with the first class of students starting in January 2020.

The signing will take place at 10 a.m. on May 16, 2019, at HCCC. Dr. Chris Reber, President of HCCC, and John Galante, Executive Director of Year Up New York | New Jersey, will sign the MOU.