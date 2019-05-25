Senator HYDE-SMITH ISSUES STATEMENT FOR MEMORIAL DAY Mentions bAYONne Born VETERAN Thomas o’Loughlin

Bayonne Born Tom O’Loughlin

Senator Pays Tribute to WWII Veterans, Praises Contributions of “The Greatest Generation”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today issued a statement in advance of Memorial Day commemorations on Monday in Mississippi and across the nation.

In her statement, Hyde-Smith specifically honors the men and women who served in World War II, offering an individual tribute to Thomas O’Loughlin, 94, who made Laurel his home after fighting, being a prisoner of war, and guarding the Nuremberg Trials.

“Each Memorial Day we, as Americans, take time to honor the heroes who gave their lives in service to our country—from those who died in the creation of this great nation to those who today risk their lives in the most dangerous corners of the world,” Hyde-Smith said.

“As we approach this Memorial Day, I want to take a moment to honor the heroes still among us who served in the Second World War. There are fewer than half a million of these veterans still living and we lose more than 300 every day,” she said. “These men and women of the World War II era are truly heroes here among us.”

Today, their battle is against the unrelenting march of time and the inescapable effects of aging. For these veterans, whose valor many of us only know from history books or movies, we still have the opportunity and sacred duty to express our gratitude. So, we honor them as we aspire to be greater than we are. If we desire to serve more than ourselves, we must honor them.

On this Memorial Day, I take time to draw special attention to one of these heroes, who is now hospitalized in Mississippi.

Ninety-four years ago, Thomas O’Loughlin was born in an Irish-Catholic community in New Jersey. When his country called him to war, Tom responded and made his first trip to Mississippi, courtesy of the U.S. Army, for training at Camp Shelby. He deployed to the European Theater where in January 1944 he was captured by the Axis forces and held as prisoner of war for more than a year before liberation. Following the war, Tom served as a guard during the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi war criminals. One of the prisoners in his charge was Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess.